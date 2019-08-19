Evans Knights looking for bounce back year

EVANS, GA -- It is officially game week as the high school football season arrives Friday night. One of the more interesting story lines this year could be at Evans as the Knights look to bounce back from a tough season.

One of the big issues for Evans last season was their team chemistry. The Knights weren't on the same page for much of the season which led to some internal issues. Evans is also treating last season as a growing year. Their 3 and 8 overall record wasn't typical for a team that's used to winning region championships.

A young team that didn't have a ton of game experience a season ago showed through. Now, these kids are growing up and are bringing more experience to the table.

"Oh without question having those guys back another year is going to be tremendous for us," said head coach Lemuel Lackey. "The biggest part is their growth and how much have they grown over the summer. I think they've grown a lot and they just have to come out and learn how to display it and play some disciplined football."

The experience is already helping the team's chemistry as well. Senior receiver and strong safety Jalen Walton noted that the players spent much more time with one another and found ways to have fun in the off-season. He believes that communication will help the knights get back on top.

"I feel like we talk way more than we used. We have group chats we communicate way more," added Walton. "I feel like as a team we'll do way better."

Evans starts the season on the road against Effingham County Friday.