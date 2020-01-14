European, PGA Tour take steps to single out slow players

Golf is taking another swing at cracking down on slow play. The European Tour and PGA Tour have new policies that allow for swifter penalty shots and increased fines. The PGA Tour is developing what it calls an “observation list” that targets slow players.

Those players are identified by data that shows they take an average of 45 seconds a shot based on their last 10 tournaments. The list is updated weekly, and the tour is not making it public. Europe's policy is effective this week in Abu Dhabi.

The PGA Tour's policy starts a week after the Masters.