English soccer warned of $1B pandemic losses, clubs closing

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Undated--English soccer is facing warnings losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic could exceed $1 billion and clubs could go out of business. The financial alarm was sounded by the heads of the English Football Association and Premier League as well-paid players in the topflight resist calls to cut their salaries because they believe the move would only benefit wealthy owners.

FA chairman Greg Clarke urged the country to unite to “keep the game alive.” In the lower leagues, third-tier promotion hopeful Sunderland and fourth-tier leader Crewe announced they would place staff, including players, on the government’s job retention scheme.