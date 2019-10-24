Emily Crenshaw leads South Aiken into states

Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019

Aiken, SC--The South Carolina high school volleyball post season is now underway. One favorite to do a lot of damage is South Aiken and for good reason. Emily Crenshaw is one of the most dominating players around.

Crenshaw didn't actually pick up volleyball until she started 8th grade and wasn't sure she would stick with the sport. Her teammates believed in her and that's made all the difference in her career. Crenshaw is taking the opportunity to return the favor to others looking to play volleyball

"I''m glad that I've been able to mentor the younger kids now and like push them to what they can be and how good they can be. Because i don't feel like you realize how good you can be until someone else sees the potential in you." said Emily Crenshaw

For Crensahw, she'll continue to play college ball at USC Upstate. But first things first, the state playoffs.

