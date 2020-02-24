Embiid scores career-high 49, 76ers beat Hawks 129-112

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored a career-high 49 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 129-112 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Missing All-Star Ben Simmons for the second time in three games because of a back injury, the Sixers mixed up the starting lineup and got 15 points from Furkan Korkmaz in a reserve role. Trae Young led Atlanta with 28 points despite missing nine of 11 from 3-point range. De'Andre Hunter added 22 and John Collins had 21 for the Hawks.