AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chase Elliott has won the pole for the NASCAR Cup series event at Phoenix Raceway, capturing his first pole of the season and ninth of his career.

Elliott made it around the 1-mile oval in 26.065 seconds.

It's the first time the Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet driver has won a pole in Arizona.

He'll start Sunday's race on the front row alongside nine-time Phoenix winner Kevin Harvick, who finished 0.045 behind Elliott.