Elliott aiming to be among drivers always with shot to win

Chase Elliott has been tantalizingly close to winning NASCAR races so many times it's hard for him not to be disappointed. He knows drivers can’t win them all.

But Elliott has flirted with victory in each of the four Cup races since NASCAR resumed competition after the 10-week shutdown for the coronavirus pandemic.

The hot start has been encouraging and disappointing. He won at Charlotte Motor Speedway to break up the string of close calls.

Instead of looking back at near-misses, Elliott can take comfort that he has been so consistently in contention heading into this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.