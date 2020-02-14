Eller boys from Evans advance to the GHSA state wrestling finals

Friday, Feb. 14, 2020

Macon, Ga--Both Drew and Jackson Eller of Evans have qualified for the GHSA state finals in their weight classes, as Drew is chasing a fourth straight state title while trying to finish off his career undefeated.

Drew, the senior, is wrestling in the 145 pound weight class needed just :24 seconds to pin his opponent in the semifinals Friday afternoon. For Jackson, he won by a 9-0 decision as he's seeking back-to-back state titles.

If Drew Eller was to win on Saturday, he would finish his high school career with a 208-0 record.

Washington Wilkes Malike Wheeler won his semifinal match by pin fall and will wrestle for the 220 pound weight class state title.

Evans Blake Brooks and Joe Derringer both lost in their semifinal matches. Likewise with Chris Jennings and Xander Wulff of Grovetown and Beau Shugarts of Greenbrier.

They will have the opportunity to wrestle back for third place.

On the girls side, Lakeside's Ella Ki was the only area young lady to be in the semifinals as she lost her match on Friday.

