Edwards Earns Three SEC Accolades

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia’s Anthony Edwards was voted as the SEC Freshman of the Year, second-team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman in balloting of league coaches announced on Tuesday.

Edwards, a 6-5, 225-pound native of Atlanta, is averaging 19.5 points per game, third best in the SEC this season. His 604 points is just five shy of matching Tennessee’s Allan Houston for the 10th-most ever by an SEC Freshman. Edwards also ranks among SEC statistical leaders in 3-pointers per game (No. 5 at 2.3 3FGs per game), defensive rebounds (No. 10 at 4.6 rpg) and No. 19 in playing time (No. 19 at 32.8 mpg).

Edwards list of accolades continues to expand. He was named SEC Freshman of the Week a school-record four times, being selected on Dec. 2, Jan. 3, March 2 and March 9. Edwards is one of five finalists for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award.

Edwards is the first Bulldog ever to be voted SEC Freshman of the Year by league coaches since the award’s inception in 2001. Georgia has had two players named the Associated Press Newcomer of the Year – freshman Jumaine Jones in 1998 and redshirt sophomore Jarvis Hayes in 2002.

Edwards is Georgia’s 64th All-SEC honoree, and the Bulldogs’ 12th Freshman All-SEC pick.

Georgia will open play at the SEC Tournament on Wednesday when the Bulldogs face Ole Miss at 7:00 p.m. ET at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.