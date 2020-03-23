Anthony Edwards Earns NABC Honor

Monday, March 23, 2020

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia’s Anthony Edwards was named second-team All-District by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) on Monday. The honor includes players from SEC teams.

Edwards, a 6-5, 225-pound Atlanta native, finished the 2019-20 season as the nation’s leading scoring freshman. He averaged 19.1 ppg and scored in double figures in 27 of 32 games, including 14 20-point outputs and three 30-point performances. Edwards scored 610 points total, a tally that ranks No. 7 in Georgia’s all-time, single-season scoring leaders and No. 10 among the SEC’s top scoring efforts by a freshman.

Edwards also made a significant impact among Georgia’s single-season record book. In addition to the No. 7 scoring effort, he put up numbers that rank No. 19 in scoring average (19.1 ppg), No. 11 in 3-pointers (72), No. 2 in 3-point attempts (245), No. 5 in field goal attempts (505), No. 17 in free throws (132) and No. 19 in free throw attempts (171).

Last week, Edwards announced his intentions to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft, where he is projected by many to be the No. 1 overall pick. He was the first player listed on the NABC’s District 20 second team, which also featured Auburn’s Samir Doughty, Alabama’s Kira Lewis Jr., Kentucky’s Immanuel Quickley and Auburn’s Issac Okoro. Skylar Mays of LSU, Nick Richards of Kentucky, Reggie Perry of Mississippi State, Breein Tyree of Ole Miss and Mason Jones of Arkansas were the first-team honorees.

