Edwards Among Five Finalists For Jerry West Award

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards is one of five finalists for the 2020 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday.

Named after Class of 1980 Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player Jerry West, the annual honor in its sixth year recognizes the top shooting guards in Division I men’s college basketball. The other four finalists are Mason Jones from Arkansas, Kamar Baldwin from Butler, Ty-Shon Alexander from Creighton and Myles Powell from Seton Hall.

Edwards, an Atlanta native, is the nation’s freshman scoring leader this season, averaging 19.8 points per game. He is the only freshman ranked among the top-50 scorers in the country and is one of just three in the top-100. Edwards has scored in double figures in 25 of the Bulldogs’ 29 games, with 13 20-point performances and three 30-point efforts. He has been named SEC Freshman of the Week a school-record four times, including each of the past two weeks. Edwards scored a career-high 37 points against No. 3 Michigan State in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational in November.

“It is an immense honor to be a finalist for the Jerry West Award and I’m certain these student athletes are proud and inspired to finish their body of work for this season,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame, which administers the five national position player of the year awards. “We are honored to have Jerry West’s unique insights from a player, coach, and executive standpoint as we evaluate our finalists down the stretch this season.”

A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 student-athletes in October, which was narrowed to 10 candidates in early February and now just five finalists. This month, the finalists will be presented to Mr. West and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner of the 2020 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award will be determined by a combination of fan votes and input from the Basketball Hall of Fame’s selection committee. Naismith Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, March 6 via hoophallawards.com.