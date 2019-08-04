Eagles hold first practice of fall camp

STATESBORO, GA -- The Eagles crossed the bridge over beautiful Eagle Creek Friday morning in Statesboro and had their first practice of fall camp as planned.

They'll have 29 days until they kick off against the Tigers of LSU down in Death Valley.

Georgia Southern plans to practice every day leading up to their first team scrimmage next week. There's an obvious question now with the offense: who will be QB-1 on August 31st? One thing the players aren't questioning is the defense.

"I feel like defensively we got a lot of experience, man, especially having Coach Sloan for a second year, so we know the defense in and out," said junior corner Kindle Vildor. "It's why we're practicing on it every single day and we got stars all over the defense. Defensive line, linebacker, secondary we got an amazing unit. We ready to get this thing started."

"We always want more. We want the ball. Obviously we was number one last year in turnovers and we want a lot more of those this year, so we're very greedy, very hungry," added defensive end Raymond Johnson III.

The Eagles will be in full gear starting on Tuesday.

