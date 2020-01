Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz has been cleared to play with an injured kidney for the NFC wild-card playoff game. Ertz is the team’s leading receiver with 88 catches for 916 yards. He will be in the lineup when the Eagles play the Seattle Seahawks.

Ertz suffered rib and kidney injuries in a win two weeks ago against Dallas. Ertz was just selected for his third straight Pro Bowl. The Eagles will again play without right tackle Lane Johnson who has a sprained ankle.