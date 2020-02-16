Drew Eller completes perfect career, 13 place from CSRA

Evans wrestler Drew Eller completed his perfect career with the Knights with his fourth state championship. He finishes his career with a record of 208 and 0. Eller is planning to continue his wrestling career at Lander University.
The second highest placement goes to Drew's younger brother Jackson. Jackson lost an 11-8 decision to Wyatt Higgins of Creekview. The junior has one more chance to earn his second state title next season and has also verbally committed to Lander.
In total, 11 wrestlers from Columbia County earned state placements. Nine boys earned placements and two girls also earned top placements. Two Harlem wrestlers also earned placements, bringing the Columbia County total to 13 wrestlers earning a state placement.
6A BOYS 113
Blake Brooks, Evans, 3rd place
Ezekiel Ki, Lakeside 5th place
Tevin King, Greenbrier, 6th place
6A BOYS 145
Drew Eller, Evans 1st place state champion
6A BOYS 152
Joseph Derringer, Evans, 4th place
6A BOYS 160
Jackson Eller, Evan, 2nd place runner up
2A BOYS 170
Chandler Diles, Harlem, 6th place
6A BOYS 182
Crhsi Jennings, Grovetown, 5th place
6A BOYS 195
Xander Wulff, Grovetown, 6th place
2A BOYS 285
Ean Dunkle, Harlem, 6th
6A BOYS 285
Beau Shugarts, Greenbrier, 3rd place
GIRLS 112
Ella Ki, Lakeside, 5th place
GIRLS 152
Kamryn Hodge, Greenbrier, 6th place