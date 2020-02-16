Drew Eller completes perfect career, 13 place from CSRA

Evans wrestler Drew Eller completed his perfect career with the Knights with his fourth state championship. He finishes his career with a record of 208 and 0. Eller is planning to continue his wrestling career at Lander University.

The second highest placement goes to Drew's younger brother Jackson. Jackson lost an 11-8 decision to Wyatt Higgins of Creekview. The junior has one more chance to earn his second state title next season and has also verbally committed to Lander.

In total, 11 wrestlers from Columbia County earned state placements. Nine boys earned placements and two girls also earned top placements. Two Harlem wrestlers also earned placements, bringing the Columbia County total to 13 wrestlers earning a state placement.

6A BOYS 113

Blake Brooks, Evans, 3rd place

Ezekiel Ki, Lakeside 5th place

Tevin King, Greenbrier, 6th place

6A BOYS 145

Drew Eller, Evans 1st place state champion

6A BOYS 152

Joseph Derringer, Evans, 4th place

6A BOYS 160

Jackson Eller, Evan, 2nd place runner up

2A BOYS 170

Chandler Diles, Harlem, 6th place

6A BOYS 182

Crhsi Jennings, Grovetown, 5th place

6A BOYS 195

Xander Wulff, Grovetown, 6th place

2A BOYS 285

Ean Dunkle, Harlem, 6th

6A BOYS 285

Beau Shugarts, Greenbrier, 3rd place

GIRLS 112

Ella Ki, Lakeside, 5th place

GIRLS 152

Kamryn Hodge, Greenbrier, 6th place