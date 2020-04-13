Draft date unknown, but NBA presses on with evaluations

Monday April 13, 2020

Undated--The NBA has been sending evaluations to players considering leaving college early and entering the draft. They’ll do so for all underclassmen who ask before Thursday’s deadline. The task falls to the league’s Undergraduate Advisory Committee, which understands that what it says in these uncertain times may carry even more weight than usual.

They'll do this even though nobody knows when the NBA draft will be held. Nobody knows who will have the No. 1 overall pick, or how that will be decided. Nobody even knows when or if the draft combine will take place. But it is business as usual in some cases.