Doty named South Carolina’s Mr. Football for 2019

Myrtle Beach High School quarterback Luke Doty was named South Carolina’s Mr. Football during halftime of the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, North vs. South, on Saturday in Myrtle Beach. Selected from among seven distinguished finalists, Doty was recognized for his hard work both on and off the football field.

“I still get butterflies,” Doty said after receiving the award. “I still get that fast heartbeat. This award reminds me how much I love the game. It’s important to get out there and do what you love.”

Presenting the Mr. Football trophy to Doty was Bob Paulling, CEO of Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative, and Danny Shelley, CEO of Horry Electric Cooperative, which serves areas near Doty's high school.

Doty will sign with the University of South Carolina on Wednesday, where he will enroll in January. He is the third consecutive future Gamecock to receive the award after Dakeron Joyner (2017) and Zacch Pickens (2018).

Doty was selected to attend the 83rd annual Shrine Bowl on Dec. 21, but will be unable to play due to a hand injury suffered in the first round of playoffs.

The other finalists for the award were Noah Bell of Saluda, Mikele Colasurdo of Chapman, Rahjai Harris of Byrnes, Jalin Hyatt of Dutch Fork, Duane Martin of Laurens, and Tyler Venables of Daniel.