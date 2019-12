Friday, Dec. 13, 2019

Miami, Fl--Miami Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker has signed a contract through 2023 that could be worth up to $40 million, including incentives and bonuses.

Parker's agent says an $8 million signing bonus is part of more than $20 million guaranteed. Parker had signed a $10 million, two-year deal in March. The fifth-year veteran and former first-round draft pick has had a breakout season with 882 yards receiving and six touchdowns, both career highs, on 55 catches.