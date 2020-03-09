Dodgers' Kershaw to start opening day for 9th time

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Clayton Kershaw will start the Los Angeles Dodgers' opener against the visiting San Francisco Giants on March 26.

Kershaw will extend his franchise record for opening day starts to nine. His streak of consecutive opening day starts was stopped last year when he began the season on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation and was replaced by Hyun-Jin Ryu.

Kershaw is 5-1 with a 1.05 ERA on opening day. A left-hander who turns 32 next week, Kershaw has not allowed a run in two exhibition starts, striking out eight and walking two in 4 2/3 innings.