Thursday, May 21, 2020

Augusta, Ga--Division II has approved cutting the number of games each school can play as a way to save some money.

This impacts Augusta, USC Aiken and Paine as the basketball teams will go from 28 games down to 22. Baseball is going from 50 to 40 games.

For the Peach Belt, they are slated to play a 20 game league schedule. This would give the Jaguars and Pacers and all other programs, two non-league games they could schedule.

