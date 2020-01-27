Diamondbacks acquire OF Starling Marte from Pirates

Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

Pittsburgh, PA--Starling Marte is heading to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Pittsburgh Pirates sent the two-time Gold Glove outfielder and 2016 All-Star to the Diamondbacks for prospects Liover Peguero and Brennan Malone.

The Diamondbacks will receive $1.5 million as part of the deal while Pittsburgh obtained $250,000 in international signing bonus pool allocation. The 31-year-old Marte is coming off a stellar 2019 in which he hit .295 and set career-highs with 23 home runs and 81 RBIs. He has two years left on a contract extension he signed on the eve of the 2014 season.