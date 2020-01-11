Deing's Career High Leads Pacers Past Lakers

MORROW, Ga. - Dhieu Deing netted a career high as the University of South Carolina Aiken men's basketball team posted a 102-93 win at Clayton State Saturday.

The Pacers are now 10-6 overall and 6-0 in league play. The Lakers stand at 2-9 overall and 0-5 in PBC play.

Head coach Mark Vanderslice's team was led by Deing's game-high 28 points on 10-of-13 shooting, including six-of-nine from downtown. Faison Brock tallied 21 points and six assists.

Damontez Oliver contributed 15 points while Gus Rowland totaled 13 points, 10 assists and five boards. Shaquan Jules chipped in 12 points and six rebounds.

Brock and Rowland each had three steals in the win. Robert Hill blocked a game-best two shots.

Trailing 27-25 just past the midway point of the first half, Brock's lay-up knotted the contest. After checking into the game, Donaven Hairston quickly converted a lay-up for a two-point edge. With 7:06 to go in the half, Deing's inside shot made it 31-28.

Up 33-30, Deing's three-ball off a pass from Rowland extended the margin to six at 36-30. After Hill snagged a defensive board, Rowland found Oliver for a three-point basket, pushing the lead to nine. Deing made it 43-33 with 4:24 to go in the stanza before Oliver's shot from downtown made it 46-33. However, the Lakers made it 48-42 at the break.

Clayton State battled back in the second half and held an 84-83 lead with 4:07 to go. However, Brock's lay-up gave the visitors a one-point edge. Tied at 88-88, Deing drained another shot from distance, but Clayton State knotted it with 2:12 to go.

Vanderslice's squad embarked on a 12-0 spurt to secure the win. Brock hit an inside shot before Rowland scored the next four points. After securing a rebound, Jules was fouled. He hit a pair of charity tosses for a 99-91 lead with 35 seconds to go. Brock's free throw put USC Aiken at the century mark. Deing's two free throws with 17 ticks remaining made it 102-91 and the Lakers made a lay-up with five seconds to go for the final score.

For the game, USC Aiken hit 37-of-68 from the floor (54.4 percent), including 11-of-21 from downtown (52.4 percent). The squad canned 17-of-20 from the charity stripe (85.0 percent). Vanderslice's team outscored the home team 50-40 in the paint and dished out 21 assists on 37 field goals.

The Pacers return to action Wednesday when they host Flagler at 7:30 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.