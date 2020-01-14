Clemson D, Lawrence falter as LSU rolls to championship

Clemson had relied on its strong defense and quarterback Trevor Lawrence's skill to win all season long. Both let them down in the national championship game as LSU rolled to a 42-25 victory. Clemson gave up a season worst 628 yards and five touchdown passes to Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and the Southeastern Conference champs. And when Clemson needed a response, Lawrence could not give them won. He finished just 18 of 37 for 234 yards and zero touchdowns. He was also sacked twice.