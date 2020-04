Friday, April 3, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) — Dayton forward Obi Toppin has been awarded the Naismith Trophy as college basketball’s most outstanding player. Toppin's award collection also includes national player of the year by The Associated Press.

Toppin had a breakout sophomore season for the third-ranked Flyers, averaging 20 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting 63%. The 6-foot-9 sophomore is Dayton’s first consensus All-American and led Dayton to a school-record 29 wins.