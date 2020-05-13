Dawn Staley looks to help young ladies beyond college

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

North Augusta, SC--When you look at elite women's basketball programs in the nation, South Carolina is now at or near the top of the list. Them, and UConn. Dawn Staley has proven to be a winner at everything she does.

Sure, there was some bad feelings about not having a chance to win the national title this year, but that's in the past. Staley is now focused on the future. Having been to the top of the mountain in every aspect of the game, she's now trying to help her current and even future players accomplish everything they hope to.

"Now it's time to put that energy into making sure that the reasons that mothers send daughters to South Carolina is that they too can check off their dreams. That's what I'm going to dedicate the rest of my career to doing." said Dawn Staley

It's not just at the collegiate level, remember, Staley is the coach of the Olympic team that hopes to play in Tokyo next year.

