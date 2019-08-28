Dawgs look to cause havoc against Vanderbilt

Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019

Athens, Ga--T-minus three days and counting til Georgia hits the field for real. A unique opener for the Dawgs seeing it's not only a road game, but a conference game as well. In Nashville, against Vanderbilt.

The pressure to win is there and Kirby Smart and company embrace that. His old saying is pressure is privliedge. Smart would like to see his team improve in one category, what he's dubbed causing havoc, which comes in many forms.

" We are trying to create tackles for a loss, pass breakups and interceptions. That does not necessarily mean more pressure. Havoc does not equal pressure. Havoc equals having an ability to get a hand on the ball, to bat a ball, to cause a turnover - to do those things." said Kirby Smart

There's no set number of havoc plays he has in mind, but usually, one can lead to another and it's a snowball affect. Dawgs and Vandy kick off at 7:30 Saturday.

