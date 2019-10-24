David Ross takes over as new Cubs manager

Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs hired former catcher David Ross to replace Joe Maddon as their manager Thursday, hoping he can help them get back to the playoffs after missing out for the first since 2014.

The Cubs announced a three-year deal with Ross with a club option for the 2023 season. He becomes the 55th manager in club history.

The 42-year-old Ross played the final two of his 15 major league seasons with the Cubs and was a revered leader on the 2016 team that won the World Series, ending a championship drought dating to 1908. He spent the past three years in Chicago's front office and was widely viewed as a potential replacement for Maddon, who compiled a 471-339-1 record in five seasons.

"I'm honored by this opportunity to be the next manager of the Chicago Cubs," Ross said in a statement. "My time with this organization has been special since the day I joined, so to continue with the club in this role is a blessing for which I'm so very thankful."

Chairman Tom Ricketts described Ross as a "proven winner." And president of baseball operations Theo Epstein called him "as gifted a leader as I've ever come across."

Ross has no coaching or managing experience. But he played a huge role in reshaping the culture of the Cubs' clubhouse and was affectionately nicknamed "Grandpa Rossy" by Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo.