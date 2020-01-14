David Peralta, D-backs finalize 3-year, $22 million deal

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020

Phoenix, AZ--The Arizona Diamondbacks have finalized a $22 million, three-year contract with outfielder David Peralta that runs through 2022. The 2019 Gold Glove Award winner in left field avoided his final year of salary arbitration by agreeing to the deal.

The 32-year-old has been a regular in the Diamondbacks outfield over the past few seasons. He played in 99 games last year, batting .275 with 12 homers despite battling a shoulder injury that bothered him for much of the year and eventually required season-ending surgery. He hit a career-high 30 homers in 2018.