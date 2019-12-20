Daniel Jones returns as Giants starter, Eli back on bench

Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

New York, New York--Rookie Daniel Jones is returning as the New York Giants starting quarterback after missing two weeks with an ankle injury.

Jones once again replaces two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning, who returned to the starting lineup with Jones sidelined. The 38-year-old Manning is in the final year of his contract. So the decision to start Jones on Sunday against the Washington Redskins might signal the end of his 16-year career with the Giants. If he doesn't play, Manning went out a winner. He led New York to a 36-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins.