Dallas Cowboys Antwaun Woods arrested

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019

UNDATED (AP) -- Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods has been arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence.

Police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco say Woods told them he tried to put out a marijuana cigarette when he knew he was about to be stopped for speeding. The Cowboys' practice facility is in Frisco. Woods faces a misdemeanor charge of possessing 2 to 4 ounces of marijuana. The charge of tampering with evidence is a third-degree felony.

Woods is injured and won't play Thursday night at Chicago.

