Dawn Staley releases statement on NCAA Tournament cancelation

South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley had the following statement about the NCAA cancelling all remaining winter and spring NCAA Championships:

"This is a difficult time with so many conflicting emotions. First and foremost, we have to recognize how important it is to do the right thing for our community. Sports is a big part of our lives, but just one part of how we are connected to each other. We need to step back and think about the larger good served by canceling events that put people at risk.

"As competitors, we are certainly disappointed that we will not have the opportunity to contend for a second National Championship. That said, it will not diminish the way we look at our season, how we value our body of work over the last few four months. We have measured ourselves against the best in the country over that time, and will embrace and relish that accomplishment.

"For our seniors and the others throughout the country, who will not have the chance to finish their careers the way they expected to - that's a tougher, more emotional thing to process. Again, we have to lean on that this is the right thing for everyone's health and safety."

