D-backs finalize Bumgarner's $85 million, 5-year deal

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019

Phoenix, Az--The Arizona Diamondbacks have have finalized Madison Bumgarner's $85 million, five-year contract to join their rotation. The move was announced two days after the sides reached an agreement for the 2014 World Series MVP pending a successful physical.

The longtime San Francisco Giants ace is expected to join a rotation that could include Robbie Ray, Zac Gallen, Mike Leake, Merrill Kelly or Alex Young. Bumgarner pitched 11 seasons with the Giants, winning 119 games with a career 3.13 ERA. Arizona hopes Bumgarner's signing can help them improve on an 85-77 record last season.