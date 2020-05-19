D-backs OF Starling Marte says wife dies of heart attack

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Starling Marte announced on social media that his wife Noelia has died of a heart attack. Marte made the announcement on Monday night and wrote that he was “grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time.”

The 31-year-old Marte has played his entire eight-year big league career with the Pittsburgh Pirates before being traded to the Diamondbacks during the offseason. Both the Pirates and Diamondbacks responded to Marte with condolences on social media.