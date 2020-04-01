Cubs-Cardinals series in London in June canceled by MLB

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has canceled a two-game series in London between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals because of the coronavirus pandemic. The teams had been scheduled to play at Olympic Stadium on June 13 and 14.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement in a memorandum sent to MLB employees. MLB played in Europe for the first time last June 29 and 30, when the New York Yankees swept a pair of games from the Boston Red Sox in London.