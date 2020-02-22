Crump's deep 3 at the buzzer helps Georgia beat Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyree Crump's 30-foot shot from straightaway as the final buzzer sounded rallied Georgia to an 80-78 victory over host Vanderbilt.

Crump came up with a loose ball on the second of two missed free throws by Vanderbilt's Scottie Pippen Jr. with 5.1 seconds to play, headed down court and launched the shot that gave the Bulldogs the improbable win. Crump's basket spoiled a career-high 34-point game from Vanderbilt's Saben Lee, who had been 10 of 10 at the free throw line before missing the front end of a one-and-one with 12.4 seconds left.