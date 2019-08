Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019

Undated--Cross Creek alum and catcher Luis Campusano has been named co-MVP of the California League as Campusano plays for Lake Elsinore in high Class-A

Campusano, who's now the San Diego Padres 8th ranked prospect, leads the league in hitting with a .320 average to go along with 13 homers and 27 doubles.

The 20 year old is also regarded as one of the top catchers in the league as well as the Padres organization.