Cross Creek standout named after Kobe Bryant

Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

Augusta, GA--One of the top high school players in the area is also named after the former Laker great.

Cross Creek's Kobe Stewart is named for Kobe Bryant. His dad was a huge Laker fan back in the day and it seemed appropriate enough. Kobe found out when he was like four or five and has tried to model his game after one of the best ever.

"It was his work ethic and his competivness. That's where I get my ways from watching him, observing him everyday. I just learned so much, and I try to be like him growing up. Just his work ethic, he's the hardest worker ever, like to ever come through the game, like any sport, just a hard worker" said Kobe Stewart

Stewart said the news hit him hard yesterday, and understandable, as the news did to a lot of people nationwide.

