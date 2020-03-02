Cross Creek looking forward to long term success

AUGUSTA, GA -- Cross Creek boys basketball is state bound for the first time in program history. It's already been a year that's seen the Razorbacks have their first male athletes earn division one scholarships, and now it's time for another chapter.

The Razorbacks are enjoying what could be their best season in program history. A state championship would be incredible for the school and this team is built to last.

"The future is bright for this program. We've got Corey [Trotter], Devin [Pope], Josh [Dorsey]. we've got some freshman coming up, so the future is bright for our program the next couple of years." said senior Kobe Stewart.

It doesn't take long to make an impact with the team. Senior point guard Makhi Climmons played with Richmond Academy the past three years and immediately became a starter.

"I had actually come during the summer and played summer league with the boys and got a great feel of the team. We connected like I had been there with them since day one," said Climmons..

The starting lineup is laden with upperclassmen talent. Many of the young guys still play bench roles and now know what it takes to earn a division one scholarship thanks to stewart.

Stewart, Climmons, and 5 more seniors will play their final game with Cross Creek on Friday. Their legacy is already cemented as the greatest so far in the school's 20 year history and have already started teaching the next group of razorbacks.

"We've got some freshman as well as sophomores on this team and they look up to those guys. I tell the guys every day: you're setting the standard for these guys. And they rise to the occasion every night," said head coach Lawrence Kelly.

The staple of the Razorbacks has been their defense, and their offense isn't too shabby either. Stewart and Climmons have no trouble making this a high scoring team. They'll need both against Woodward. Right now, the War Eagles are seen as the favorites after falling in the final a season ago, but the Razorbacks have already beaten last year's state champion (Carver) to get here.

"We knew from the jump that the first 2 rounds would be our toughest rounds, playing Carver and then playing Marist. I know after the first round though that we had a great mind that we were going to go far," added Climmons.

"We lost to them last year, we're the underdogs to them right now. We just want to prove everyone wrong and show them what we can do. We got a lot better on defense this year, so I think we've prepared for that game right," summarized Stewart.

The Razorbacks hit the road Friday for a 1 o'clock tip at the Macon Centerplex as they try to earn their first boys basketball state championship.

