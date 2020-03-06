Cross Creek falls to Woodward 75-56 in the state finals

Friday, March 6, 2020

Macon, Ga--Woodward Academy knocked off Cross Creek 75-56 to win the GHSA 2-A boys state championship Friday in Macon.

North Carolina signee Walker Kessler scored a game high 17 points while grabbing eight rebounds to lead the War Eagles to the title. Kessler was one of five that scored in double figures.

The Razorbacks struggled offensively and shot just 35% for the game in their first ever state title appearance. Senior Kobe Stewart finished with 18 points to lead Cross Creek as they finish the year 25-7.

This was the best season in Razorback history as this was their first time ever in the championship game and first time in program history they registered 20 or more wins.

