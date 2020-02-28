Cross Creek boys to play for first ever basketball state title

Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

Fort Valley, Ga--Cross Creek took down St. Pius X 51-36 Friday night to advance to the GHSA state title game for the first time in program history.

After leading by a single point after the opening quarter, the Razorbacks used a 14-0 run to open up a 21-10 lead at the half.

They would take a 34-21 lead after three as their suffocating defense did in the Golden Lions

Kobe Stewart would score a game high 20 points while grabbing 12 rebounds. Corey Trotter also registered a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Now, Cross Creek will head to the Macon Centerplex to play Woodwood in the state finals. That game is Friday, March 6th at 1pm.

It's a rematch of last year's sweet 16 round.

