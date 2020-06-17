Advertisement

Cross Creek boys basketball already setting sites on season

(WRDW)
By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, GA -- GHSA schools have been cleared to resume workouts for about a week and a half, and the workouts apply to all sports. At Cross Creek, basketball is a year-round commitment, so it's no surprise they've jumped on the opportunity to start workouts again.

The Razorbacks credited summer workouts to their state finals run a season ago, and that drive is the staple of coach Lawrence Kelly's program.

"The commitment level is the biggest thing for us," said Kelly.

Their workouts are 100% outside at the moment. Cross Creek is renovating their current gym, weight room, and adding a second gym as well, so the team wouldn't be indoors to work on ball skills even if they were allowed to. In a sport that requires technical proficiency and exceptional hand-eye coordination, running stadium stairs, flipping tires, and maxing out push ups may seem unnecessary, but for the Razorbacks, it's all part of the process.

"They haven't been able to go to gyms, they haven't been able to condition. So, conditioning is the first piece that we must take care of before we can actually talk about the technical side of things," Kelly added.

The players don't mind at all. Better conditioned programs are always better suited for for tough games. The rising class also understands that their roles will increase dramatically after most of the starters graduated at the end of this past season.

"I love it really. It doesn't affect me really. It's just going to make me better that's all. Last year we didn't see that we needed to work harder than we did. We lost Kobe [Stewart] and Makhi [Climmons] and some good seniors so it's a bigger role for me and all the other seniors too," said rising senior Corey Trotter.

The Razorbacks have shown improvement over the past 2 seasons, going from the sweet 16 in 2019 to the state finals in 2020. The results weren't what they wanted either time, but now they hope it'll serve as motivation.

"That motivation propelled us to actually get to the state championship and i mean we fell short but those guys know what it takes in order to get to that level now," Kelly continued.

The Razorbacks are also hoping to get more of their players to college. The program had its first D1 player in Kobe Stewart and the goal is to get even more. Kelly always dons a coat and tie on game day and the reason behind it is to create a college-like environment.

"We always go for a professional look. We treat everything at Cross Creek like it's a college. So college coaches, when you see them on the sideline, they have suits on. So that's our mindset because we want our kids to understand that's the goal: get to college," Kelly finished.

Schedules for GHSA football are already out. There's still concern whether or not there will be any kind of fall season. Fall and Winter sports fall into the predicted second wave of coronavirus, and as an indoor sport, basketball season could be in jeopardy. Predicting the future of the virus is pure speculation, but whatever the future holds, the Razorbacks will be ready for long run.

