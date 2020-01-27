Crean stays upbeat as Georgia takes 3-game skid to Missouri

Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

Athens, GA--Georgia second-year coach Tom Crean is looking for answers. Crean's Bulldogs have lost three straight games to fall close to the bottom of the Southeastern Conference standings. Georgia needs a quick turnaround to save its season.

An opportunity to end the losing streak comes at Missouri on Tuesday. Georgia is 11-8 overall and 1-5 in the SEC even though Anthony Edwards is the nation's top-scoring freshman. Edwards has fulfilled his hype as a top NBA prospect but so far that hasn't been enough to make the Bulldogs more competitive in the SEC.