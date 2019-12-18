Cowboys QB Prescott expected to play despite shoulder injury

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019

Dallas, TX--Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott has a shoulder injury that is limiting him in practice. It is not expected to keep him out Sunday when the Cowboys try to qualify for the playoffs with a game in Philadelphia.

The Cowboys and Eagles are tied for the NFC East lead. Dallas advances to the postseason with a victory. Prescott didn't throw during the portion of practice that was open to reporters Wednesday. Coach Jason Garrett says Prescott had an MRI and “everything seems to be OK.” He was already dealing with injuries to his right index finger and left wrist.