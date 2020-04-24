Cowboys: QB Dak Prescott's older brother Jace dies at 31

Friday, April 24, 2020

DALLAS (AP) — Jace Prescott, the older brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, died Thursday. He was 31. The Cowboys confirmed the older Prescott’s death in a brief statement. There was no information on how or where Jace Prescott died.

The older Prescott was an offensive lineman a decade ago at Northwestern State in the brothers' home state of Louisiana. Jace Prescott played three seasons at Northwestern State, starting all 11 games in his final season in 2010.