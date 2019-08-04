Corry wins 8th consecutive game with seven-inning gem

NORTH AUGUSTA, SOUTH CAROLINA: On Sunday evening, the Seth Corry show continued. The GreenJackets (61-50, 25-18) defeated the Hickory Crawdads (67-41, 26-16) by a final score of 3-1. GreenJackets starting pitcher Seth Corry collected his 8th consecutive win as he has not allowed a run in his last 26.1 innings.

While Corry continued to deal on the mound, the Jackets offense grabbed some runs for him in the 2nd inning. Anyesber Sivira singled with two outs to drive in Franklin Labour. Then it was Simon Whiteman to bring home Tyler Flores, and the Jackets had a 2-0 lead.

In the 4th inning, the GreenJackets grabbed another run. This time, with two outs, it was an RBI single for Andres Angulo and the GreenJackets jumped out to a 3-0 advantage. That was plenty of runs for GreenJackets starting pitcher Seth Corry. He’d finish after seven-innings, and he did not allow a run for his 4th straight start. He ended the night with seven strikeouts, and he surrendered just two hits.

In the 9th inning, the Crawdads made it interesting with a run off of Dylan Davis, but they could only score once, and Davis finished the game by striking-out the go-ahead run in Tyreque Reed. It was the 2nd save of the season for Davis.

Player of the Game: Seth Corry, 7 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 7 K

Seth Corry hasn’t allowed a run in his last 26.1 innings on the mound, and his seven innings on Sunday were a career high. The southpaw has been dealing in the 2nd half of the year, and he lowers his season ERA to a miniscule 1.72.

Tomorrow’s Game: 7:05 PM vs Hickory Crawdads (Texas Rangers), SRP Park, North Augusta, South Carolina

Pitching Matchup: (HIC) RHP Abdiel Mendoza (2-1, 2.59 ERA) vs (AUG) RHP Trenton Toplikar (2-1, 3.48 ERA)

Trenton Toplikar makes the Monday night start from SRP Park for the GreenJackets. Toplikar has been terrific since joining the GreenJackets on July 12. Toplikar began the season pitching for the Class-A Advanced San Jose Giants. While there, he tossed 54.1 innings and had an ERA of 3.98 in the hitter-friendly California League. Toplikar’s last outing came against the Lakewood BlueClaws (Philadelphia Phillies) on July 31st. He went five-innings, and allowed just two runs. Toplikar was a 16th round selection in the 2018 MLB Draft out of UC Riverside.

The 20-year old, Abdiel Mendoza will make the start for the Crawdads on Monday night. Mendoza has been a problem for South Atlantic League hitters this year, as they are hitting just .204 against him. He also has 56 strikeouts to only 20 walks this year. Monday will be just the 4th start of the season for Mendoza. He has made 17 appearances out of the Hickory bullpen, but his last three outings have been starts. Mendoza was signed by the Texas Rangers in 2015 by the Oakland Athletics, but was traded to the Texas Rangers in 2018 for pitcher Cory Gearrin. Mendoza is from Chitre, Panama.