Corry shines and the bats come alive in GreenJacket win over the RIverDogs

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA-- On Tuesday night, the Augusta GreenJackets (44-37, 8-5) didn’t come to mess around. A 10-0 win over the Charleston RiverDogs (43-40, 6-7) helped the GreenJackets even the series at one-game a piece going into the series finale tomorrow.

Seth Corry went six-innings on the mound, while Keith Weisenberg went the final three frames as the two pitchers allowed just three-hits for the game, and collected the 3rd shutout for the GreenJackets in 2019.

The Augusta offense scored first in the 2nd inning. After Jacob Gonzalez reached base on an error, he was standing on 2nd base when Orlando Garcia singled. Gonzalez scored and the Jackets took a 1-0 lead.

Corry had one of the best outings of his pro career on Tueday night. He finishes after six-innings, while not allowing a run. He ends up with five strikeouts. The six-innings for Corry are a career high as he gets his 3rd win of the season.

While the GreenJackets offense was quiet early, they broke out in the 6th-9th innings. Diego Rincones had an RBI-double in the 6th to make it 2-0 Jackets. Rincones had a 3-5 night at the plate with an RBI. He also extended his hitting streak to eight-games.

In the 7th inning the Jackets feasted off Charleston pitching. An Ismael Munguia double drove in two runs to make it 4-0 Jackets. Later in the inning, Gonzalez singled home two runs to make it 6-0, then it was Zander Clarke to cap off the frame with a double to score two.

The six-run 7th inning put the Jackets up 8-0 and in the 8th inning, Mikey Edie hit his 2nd home run of the season to extend the lead to 9-0. In the 9th inning, Zander Clarke finished off a 2-4, 3 RBI night by driving home one more run on a single to make it a 10-0 advantage.

Keith Weisenberg completed the shutout for the GreenJackets out of the bullpen. He goes three innings, and finishes with seven strikeouts, tying a career high, as the GreenJackets rolled to a 10-0 victory.