Conor McGregor holds all the UFC cards after comeback win

Conor McGregor needed only 40 seconds to reclaim his place at the center of the mixed martial arts world. McGregor's dynamic stoppage of Donald Cerrone in UFC 246 put the Irish superstar firmly in control of the future of two UFC divisions.

Every elite lightweight and welterweight will practically beg for a shot against a fighter who still commands the world's attention like nobody else. A refocused McGregor seems eager to make up for lost time after three years of inactivity and outside-the-cage misbehavior. He suggested he could fight three more times this year.