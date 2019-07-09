Columbia earns series opening win 4-1

NORTH AUGUSTA, SOUTH CAROLINA: The Augusta GreenJackets (46-41, 10-9) fell on Tuesday night to the Columbia Fireflies (34-51, 10-9) by a final score of 4-1. The GreenJackets offense collected only six hits, while Columbia posted 12 to earn the victory.

The GreenJackets got right to work on Tuesday night. Ismael Munguia singled to start the game and extend his hitting streak to nine-games. Later in the 1st inning, with two outs, Frankie Tostado singled and the GreenJackets jumped out to a 1-0 lead.

Columbia had an answer in the 2nd inning though. Wagner Lagrange singled with one out, and it was followed up by a double for Shervyen Newton. Hayden Senger brought home the first run of the game for Columbia with a single, and we were all tied at one after two innings.

Columbia scored another run in the 4th inning off GreenJackets starting pitcher Keaton Winn. This time it was a Hayden Senger sacrifice fly and the Fireflies held a 2-1 advantage. Winn finished his night on the mound after five-innings, and he allowed just two runs.

In the 8th inning, Jesus Tona entered the game and had not allowed a run since May 28th. That would change as Columbia got an RBI double from Mark Vientos, followed by an RBI triple for Wagner Lagrange, and the Jackets trailed 4-1 heading to the 9th.

Alan Winans came on for his 4th save of the year and he got the job done to earn Columbia the series opening win.

Player of the Game: Sandro Cabrera, 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 K

It was a terrific performance for Sandro Cabrera out of the GreenJackets bullpen. He lowered his ERA to 1.73 while striking out three of the first four hitters that walked up to box.

Tomorrow’s Game: 7:05 PM vs Columbia Fireflies (New York Mets), Segra Park, Columbia, South Carolina

Pitching Matchup: (COL) RHP Tylor Megill (3-0, 1.42 ERA) vs (AUG) RHP Adam Oller (2-2, 3.69 ERA)

The GreenJackets will give the baseball to Adam Oller in the 2nd game of the series with the Columbia Fireflies on Wednesday night. In Oller’s three starts since the All-Star break, he has gone a total of 18-innings and has an ERA of 2.00. He also has seven strikeouts in each of his last two outings. The right-hander was signed by the San Francisco Giants in May of 2019. He began the 2019 season with the Windy City Thunderbolts of the Frontier League (Independent League). He was drafted in the 20th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2016, but was released by Pittsburgh in November of 2018.

Tylor Megill will make his 2nd appearance of the year against the GreenJackets on Wednesday. He saw Augusta back on June 1st out of the bullpen, and he tossed 1.1 innings of scoreless baseball on the mound for Columbia. Wednesday will be Megill’s 2nd start of the year after he pitched 22.1 innings out of the bullpen to begin the season for Columbia. Megill was an 8th round selection by the New York Mets in 2018. He played his college baseball at the University of Arizona.

