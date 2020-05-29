Colts hoping for lucrative payoff from betting big on Rivers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts bet big on 38-year-old Philip Rivers.

They're hoping the $25 million investment in a new starting quarterback pays off with a playoff appearance and perhaps Super Bowl run. But it's certainly no lock.

While Rivers is coming off perhaps the worst season of his career, Colts coach Frank Reich insists he's seen no physical decline in the eight-time Pro Bowler.

Indy believes with a better offensive line and a stronger ground game, Rivers can rebound and perhaps finally collect the elusive Super Bowl ring.