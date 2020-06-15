Colonial spectators in bushes and temporary tents off course

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — There are spectators watching at Colonial even though none are allowed on the course. A group of five recent TCU graduates felt like they had front-row seats in the bushes.

They stood in a small gap between a row of shrubbery and a chain-link fence watching two holes during the third round of the PGA Tour's first tournament in three months.

There weren't even tickets for Colonial members. But some of them had obstructed views from one of three temporary party tents and grandstands set up in the yards of nearby homes. The cheers from there could be heard at the far end of the course.