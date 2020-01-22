Collins, Goodwin rally Hawks from 21 down, beat Clips 102-95

Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2020

Atlanta, GA--John Collins scored 33 points and got a big assist from two-way player Brandon Goodwin as the Atlanta Hawks rallied from a 21-point deficit to stun the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 102-95.

Goodwin chipped in with 19 points, all in the fourth quarter. He also dished off to De'Andre Hunter in the corner for a 3-pointer that gave the Hawks a 99-93 lead with 1:43 remaining. The Hawks played without Trae Young, the NBA's third-leading scorer at 29.2 points a game. The Clippers played without three starters, including Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Montrezl Harrell led with 30 points.